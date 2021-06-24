Cancel
Trafalgar Releasing Announces Release Dates for Blackpink the Movie, Enormous: The Gorge Story

By Boxoffice Staff
 19 days ago

Event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing has announced the release of two new titles: Blackpink the Movie and Enormous: The Gorge Story. Blackpink the Movie, which celebrates the 5th anniversary of the K-pop group’s debut, will be released in over 100 countries this August. Trafalgar will distribute the film in all territories except South Korea and Japan, where it will be released by CJ 4DPlex.

