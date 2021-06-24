Trafalgar Releasing Announces Release Dates for Blackpink the Movie, Enormous: The Gorge Story

Rising Wolf tells the story of a young woman named Aria Wolf (Charlotte Best), who wakes up trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. Without any form of escape, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance to survive in a situation out of her control. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is. Startattle.com – Ascendant movie.