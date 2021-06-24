Cancel
Movies

Saudia Arabian Exhibitor Muvi Cinemas Enlists Cinionic to Power Its Premium Large Format XPERIENCE Auditoriums

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabian theater circuit Muvi Cinemas has selected laser cinema solutions company Cinionic’s CGS premium cinema solution to power its premium large format, XPERIENCE, at more than 25 auditoriums across the country, it was announced today. The first auditoriums to utilize CGS in Saudi Arabia are located at the Al...

#Auditoriums#Saudi Arabian#Cinionic#Xperience#Cgs#Ksa
