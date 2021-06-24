Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

In Canada, Another ‘Horrific’ Discovery of Indigenous Children’s Remains

By Ian Austen and Dan Bilefsky
Posted by 
The New York Times
The New York Times
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpTqf_0aeKvogW00
A memorial in province of British Columbia, Friday, June 18, 2021, for the 215 children whose bodies were discovered near the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, Canada. (Amber Bracken/The New York Times)

CALGARY, Alberta — The remains of as many as 751 people, mainly Indigenous children, were discovered at the site of a former school in the province of Saskatchewan, a Canadian Indigenous group said Thursday, jolting a nation grappling with generations of widespread and systematic abuse of Indigenous people.

The discovery, the largest one to date, came weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of another former boarding school in British Columbia.

Both schools were part of a system that took Indigenous children in the country from their families over a period of about 113 years, sometimes by force, and housed them in church-run boarding schools, where they were prohibited from speaking their languages.

A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2008 to investigate, expose and document the history and consequences of the residential schools, called the practice “cultural genocide.” Many children never returned home and their families were given only vague explanations of their fates, or none at all. Canada had about 150 residential schools and an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children passed through the schools between their opening, around 1883, and their closing in 1996.

“This was a crime against humanity, an assault on a First Nation people,” Chief Bobby Cameron, of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, the provincial federation of Indigenous groups, said during a news conference Thursday. “The only crime we ever committed as children was being born Indigenous.”

It is unclear how the children died at the church-run schools, which were buffeted by disease outbreaks a century ago, and where children faced sexual, physical and emotional abuse and violence. Some former students of the schools have described the bodies of infants born to girls impregnated by priests and monks being incinerated.

The commission estimated that about 4,100 children went missing nationwide from the schools. But an Indigenous former judge who led the commission, Murray Sinclair, said in an email this month that he now believed the number was “well beyond 10,000.”

The discovery in Saskatchewan was made by the Cowessess First Nation at the Marieval Indian Residential School, about 87 miles from the provincial capital, Regina.

Local Indigenous leaders on Thursday demanded an inquiry into what they called a “genocide,” and called for the church and the government to turn over all records related to the administration of the schools.

Chief Cadmus Delorme, of the Cowessess First Nation, also called for Pope Francis to apologize, saying that the Roman Catholic Church needed to address its actions. Delorme said that his Indigenous community, spurred by the discovery at Kamloops and in conjunction with technical teams from Saskatchewan Polytechnic, began combing the area using ground penetrating radar on June 2, hitting as many as 751 unmarked graves. He said he expected more bodies would be discovered.

For Canada’s 1.7 million Indigenous citizens, who make up about 4.9% of the population, the discovery of yet another mass burial site is a visceral reminder of centuries of discrimination and abuse, which has led to intergenerational trauma among survivors of residential schools and their families.

It is also a powerful vindication of their testimonies. While the recent findings have intensified attention to the issue, Indigenous people had been suggesting for decades through their oral histories that thousands of children had disappeared from the schools, but had often been met with skepticism.

“There’s no denying this: All of the stories told by our survivors are true,” Cameron said.

The latest findings are likely to deepen the nation’s debate over its history of exploiting Indigenous people and refocus attention on the horrors of the schools, a stain in the history of Canada, a country which has often been perceived, fairly or not, as a bastion of progressivism and multiculturalism.

Florence Sparvier, 80, an elder of the Cowessess First Nation, said she attended two residential schools, including Marieval, the school where the unmarked remains were found.

“They were very condemning about our people,” she said of the nuns at the schools. “They told us our people, our parents, our grandparents didn’t have a way to be spiritual because we were all heathens.”

In September 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the nation’s past “humiliation, neglect and abuse” of Indigenous people, and vowed in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly to improve the lives of the country’s Indigenous people. The latest discoveries will add pressure for him to accelerate those efforts, which many Indigenous people complain have fallen short.

When Trudeau took office in 2015, he made the national Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 recommendations a top priority. But progress has been slow, in part because some of them are beyond the federal government’s control. The Indian Act, a collection of laws dating to the 19th century that govern the lives of Indigenous people, also remains in place despite Trudeau’s promises to move it into a new system under their control. Cameron and several other Indigenous leaders say that they hope the discovery of the children’s remains will accelerate the process.

“We are tired of being told what to do and how to do it,” Delorme said.

The remains of the 215 children were discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia last month through the use of ground-penetrating radar. Much like an MRI scan of the body, the technology produces images of anomalies in the soil.

The search at the Kamloops school is continuing and the First Nation leaders said that they expected the count to rise further.

When the commission tried to look into the question of missing Indigenous children, the Conservative government at the time turned down its request for money to finance searches. Since the Kamloops discovery at the end of May, several Canadian governments have offered to pay for searches.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced that it would provide just under 4.9 million Canadian dollars (about $3.9 million) to Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan to search for graves. The provincial government previously committed 2 million Canadian dollars ($1.6 million).

Like Kamloops, the Marieval school, which opened in 1899, was operated for most of its history by the Roman Catholic Church for the government of Canada. A marked cemetery still exists on the grounds of the school, which closed in 1997 and was subsequently demolished.

The commission called for a papal apology for the role of the church, which operated about 70% of the schools. (The rest were run by Protestant denominations.) But despite a personal appeal from Trudeau to the Vatican, Francis has still not taken that step. By contrast, the leadership of the United Church of Canada, the country’s largest Protestant denomination, apologized in 1986 for its role in running the schools.

Since the Kamloops announcement, Cameron said, he has been traveling around the province, where farming and mining are major industries, looking at former school sites.

“You can see with your plain eye the indent of the ground where these bodies are to be found,” he said in an interview Wednesday night. “These children are sitting there, waiting to be found.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 2982

The New York Times

The New York Times

110K+
Followers
627
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church Of Canada#Indigenous People#Canadian#The Roman Catholic Church#Saskatchewan Polytechnic#Heathens#The U N General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Homelessnationalgeographic.com

Residential school survivors reflect on a brutal legacy: ‘That could’ve been me.’

The discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School is the latest in Canada’s grim tally. It’s been 51 years since Deedee Lerat, 60, attended the Marieval Indian Residential School on her home reservation of Cowessess in Saskatchewan, Canada. But the memories of the abuses the Salteaux Cree woman endured there still haunt her. “There was so much fear,” she says.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Canada's reckoning after the discovery of mass graves at former schools

(CNN) — In the words of Chief Bobby Cameron, it is time to listen to the "whispers" of past children. The leader of Canada's Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations evoked a singular image when he spoke with me last week: Indigenous children hauntingly pleading from their graves for Canada to atone for atrocities committed against them.
WorldPosted by
97 Rock

Churches Are Being Burned to the Ground in Canada – Here’s Why

A spree of church arsons have occurred across Canada. In less than two weeks, seven churches have burned following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves on the land of former boarding schools for Indigenous assimilation. The term “cultural genocide” has been used to describe the treatment of Indigenous children...
Public HealthTime Out Global

Fully vaccinated travelers can enter Canada as of July 6

The Hot Vax Summer just got better: As of July 6, Canada will begin to ease into allowing travelers to cross into the country once again — so long as they're fully vaccinated within 14 days of entering the country and have the paperwork to prove it. It's huge news...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

ANOTHER mass grave of 182 children discovered at Catholic-run 'Indian' residential school in Canada as Pope Francis agrees to meet with survivors

Another 182 indigenous children's bodies have been discovered in a mass grave at a Catholic-run school in Canada amid calls for the Church to apologise for its role. The latest discovery on Wednesday was made by an indigenous group using ground-penetrating radar at the former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which was operated by the Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.
LifestyleSKIFT

Canada’s Indigenous Tourism Branding Serves as Model for the Americas

At a time when travel demand for inclusion is on the rise — not to mention a global reckoning on racial equity — the Canadian government’s neglect of its once-robust indigenous tourism sector is clearly short-sighted. Will a new campaign find Canadians heeding a different call instead this summer?. More...
Religionredlakenationnews.com

Pope to meet with Canada Indigenous

ROME — Pope Francis has agreed to meet in December with Indigenous survivors of Canada's notorious residential schools amid calls for a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of Indigenous children. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Francis had invited the...
Americasinvesting.com

Canada's first indigenous governor general pledges to help heal nation

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The first indigenous Canadian to assume the post of governor general addressed the public in her first language, Inuktitut, on Tuesday, and promised to work toward healing the nation at what she described as an "especially reflective time." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mary...
AmericasPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Don’t be deceived, Canada is awful

Though comparisons to George Orwell’s work have come to border on platitude, they are apt in the case of Canada. Illiberalism has spread through its great northern expanses, perhaps ironically, via fiat from its duly elected (often liberal) governments. The decline of liberty in the great white north ought to serve as a warning to people in the United States of what is to come should we fail to quell the flames of progressivism within our borders.
ReligionNew York Post

US media shamefully justified a string of Canadian church burnings

One day this month in Canada, 10 Catholic churches were vandalized in a single city, Calgary. In the last month, arsonists and vandals have attacked dozens of Canadian churches, burning some entirely to the ground. America has 70.5 million Catholics; Canada, with just over a 10th of the population, has...

Comments / 2982

Community Policy