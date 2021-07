VANCOUVER and REHOVOT, Israel, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces today that Q2/2021 sales orders in Israel have reached US $409,272 compared to US $371,944 in Q1/2021 and compared to US $44,600 in Q2/2020. These results represent a 10% increase over the previous quarter in 2021 and an 840% increase over the corresponding quarter in 2020. In Q2, the customer count grew by 5% compared to Q1 2021, and the average sale per customer reached US $182, representing an increase of 5% compared to Q1 2021.