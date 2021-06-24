Cancel
Kelsea Ballerini Is Releasing a Book of Poetry

By Holly G
Taste of Country
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelsea Ballerini has something completely new in the works. Fans looking to support the “Miss Me More” singer will have to head to the bookstore, rather than streaming platforms, to find it. Ballerini will release a collection of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, on Nov. 16, via Ballantine, an imprint...

