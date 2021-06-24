Cancel
You can become an ice cream taster in the United States with a salary of 20 thousand pesos

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly is National Ice Cream Month in America. In honor of this great dessert, FinanceBuzz launched a call to be an ice cream taster. The requirements to get the job are to be over 18 years old and to be a resident of the American Union. To register you have...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 1

RestaurantsThrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month, giving you an excuse to eat ice cream every day. It's hot out. It's really hot out. You don't need an excuse to indulge in a cold treat. If you feel like you do need an excuse, the food holiday deities have gifted you an entire month of ice cream-based celebration. July is National Ice Cream Month. (Also, July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.) So, there's a free reason to celebrate the frozen dairy treat. Additionally, there are discounts on ice cream and a few freebies out there for you to enjoy. You'll find deals at Milk Bar, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other restaurants and stores throughout the month.
Restaurantshuntingdondailynews.com

July is Ice Cream Month

Rich chocolate, graham cracker cheesecake, classic vanilla, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter ripple... which delicious dairy product comes in all of these flavors? Ice cream, of course! July is National Ice Cream Month, so we are celebrating all of its many varieties and nutritional benefits. Here are some interesting facts about ice cream that you may not know!
TV & Videosmountainlake.org

An Ice Cream Show | Preview

Join PBS as we travel from the east coast in New Jersey all the way down to Hawaii to celebrate one of America’s favorite desserts- Ice Cream. You may want to have some in the freezer before tuning in to this scrumptious documentary!
Food & DrinksNew Haven Register

The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor in Every State

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner (June 18th to be exact), and just in time for a celebratory scoop, grocery delivery service Instacart has revealed the most popular ice cream flavors in every state across the country. The results are based on Instacart’s own data, accounting for thousands of different ice cream products from all across the country and uncovering which ice cream flavor each state buys the most, compared to national averages. So which flavor came out on top as the most-loved scoop? Moose tracks. Twelve states—Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin—consistently ask for a double or triple scoop of moose tracks, which is a rich and fudgy ice cream that has a vanilla ice cream base, chocolate fudge swirls, and peanut butter cups (plus toppings, of course).
Drinkswinemag.com

Wine Twins Can Confuse Even the Most Expert Tasters

While it might seem like a party trick, blind tasting helps those who sell and study wine to better understand styles, regions and typicity. But certain varieties often confuse tasters. Called “wine twins,” these duos might share chemical makeups, agricultural and winemaking practices, or characteristic styles. What are the trickiest...
Green Bay, WICBS 58

Badger State Brewing Company unveils beer-infused ice cream

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A beer-infused ice cream is now on tap at a Wisconsin brewery. The Badger State Brewing Company in Green Bay has expanded over the last seven years. So, the brewery said the logical next step was to get creative with their beer, especially to try and appeal to people who aren't sold on craft beer.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Press: Ice cream's back — thank you, Joe!

On the official schedule, it was just another vaccination push. On Tuesday, July 6, first lady Jill Biden jetted to Savannah, Ga., in yet one more valiant attempt to convince Americans not yet vaccinated to step up and do the right thing. Yet it’s what was not on the official schedule that made news.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Food & Wine Magazine names Arethusa best ice cream in CT

Arethusa Farm is home to Connecticut's best ice cream, according to Food & Wine. The magazine recently rounded up the top ice cream spots in every state, choosing the Bantam-headquartered farm dairy for its "plush, high-butterfat ice creams in pleasingly classic New England flavors like rum raisin and coffee, made with some of the best milk and cream in the state."
Food & Drinksnowdecatur.com

Kraft introduces Macaroni & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream. Thank you?

Ice cream, delicious. Mac & Cheese, delicious. The two together though? Kraft thinks it could work. The company is combining the two for the first time ever in a limited edition ice cream with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The flavor will be sold in Van Leeuwen stores as well as online starting 11am ET July 14. Of course this is all ‘while supplies last’ – which only means the online supply will be gone in seconds, if that.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

National Ice Cream Month: Can Cats Eat Ice Cream? Is Ice Cream Safe For Cats?

July is officially designated as National Ice Cream Month. But have you ever been in the middle of enjoying your ice cream of choice only to suddenly wonder, "Can my cat eat ice cream too? And will it be safe?" Let's get to the bottom of this dairy dilemma. The post National Ice Cream Month: Can Cats Eat Ice Cream? Is Ice Cream Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
Wisconsin StateLeader-Telegram

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Wisconsin ice cream!

This year’s June Dairy Month was jam-packed with dairy breakfasts, farm tours, and more. With more than 7,000 dairy farms that contribute to Wisconsin’s legacy as “America’s Dairyland,” Wisconsin dairy farms work hard every day to provide high-quality dairy products. As June Dairy Month comes to a close, it’s only...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cannabis-Infused Ice Creams

Known for its range of delicious ice cream flavors and other edible baked goods, Angel Haus Edibles offers cannabis-infused ice cream. Located in California, Angel Haus aims to satisfy the quirkiest of consumer cravings. The ice cream brand is dedicated to providing quality hemp products. Angel Haus is a cutting-edge company in the cannabis industry and features chilling dessert selections.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Subway restaurants are closing on July 12, and what time it closes

If you’re wondering why Subway is closed today and the reason is pretty tasty: Free Subway July 13. If you drove by your local Subway today hoping to get in on some footlong action ahead of the Home Run Derby, you were probably met with a disappointing stomach gurgle. Nothing is worse than setting your mind on something — or coming to peace with the fact that Subway is your dinner option — only to have the rug ripped out from under you.

