‘How I Met Your Father’ Welcomes Back Key Member of ‘Mother’ Team (Exclusive) A key member of the How I Met Your Mother creative team is returning for the Hulu update. Emmy-nominated director Pam Fryman has boarded How I Met Your Father and will helm the pilot episode…

MoviesHollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Television

Zack Stentz to Pen Script for ‘Wheel of Time’ Film Adaptation. The first of three planned movies based on Robert Jordan’s epic world of magic and mysticism has found a writer. Zack Stentz, co-writer of Thor and X-Men: First Class, has begun work on a…. Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Redrum - Dark Dramedy In Development at NBC

Following the surprise cancellation of Good Girls, NBC is back in business with Good Girls creator/executive producer Jenna Bans on another dark, thriller dramedy about female friends from Universal Television. NBC is developing Redrum, written, directed and executive produced by Nzingha Stewart based on her original idea, and executive produced...
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

Ted Lasso Scores Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series

Popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has earned an Emmy award nomination in the Comedy series category, where it will be competing against "Black-ish," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "The Flight Attendant," "The Kominsky Method," and "Pen15." Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the TV series, has also...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Emmys 2021

Critic’s Notebook: 2021 Emmy Nominations Offer Pleasant Surprises (and ‘Emily in Paris’ Nominations) As pundits have been saying for months, this year’s Emmy nomination field was always going to be chaotic. Every major series and acting winner from the 2020 ceremony wasn’t eligible, meaning…. In an Emmys First, Performers of...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

Pluto TV Nabs Endeavor’s Pro Bull Riding Streaming Service. Professional Bull Riders and ViacomCBS, have inked a deal that will merge PBR RidePass, the subscription streaming service from the Endeavor-owned sports outfit, into Pluto TV, the free…. NBCUniversal Gives Peacock Prime Olympics Rights In Renewed Streaming Push. NBCUniversal is giving...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Sarah Wayne Callies on her new podcast Aftershock

Tai Freligh chats with Sarah Wayne Callies about her new scripted podcast Aftershock…. Aftershock is a co-production with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural), Aftershock takes place in the wake of the largest earthquake in US history. Los Angeles lies in ruins, hundreds of thousands of people are dead or unaccounted for, and a mysterious island has risen up in the quake just off the coast of the city. The 10-part series will premiere with two episodes on July 14th, with a new episode going up weekly. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh chatted with Sarah Wayne Callies about the new podcast, working with such amazing talent, and what the future has in store in terms of projects.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer

CBS and the Television Academy have tapped The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer to host the 2021 Emmy Awards. The awards will return to their usual home at the Microsoft Theatre…. ‘The Opening Act’: Film Review. Jimmy O. Yang and Cedric the Entertainer star in 'The Opening Act,' a semi-autobiographical...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Mariner & Boimler Go Blues Brothers

With only a month to go until "Star Trek" fans find their way back to the animated adventures of Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler, and the rest of the gang from Star Trek: Lower Decks, viewers are getting a reminder teaser to make sure they've marked their calendars. In the following clip, fans get a reminder of just how much Mariner has no interest in dealing with things like security wanting to stop her and Boimler for questioning (and props to The Blues Brothers-loving creative team that put that ar chase together).
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special . The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up. Robin paid tribute to a much-loved...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime. Showtime is moving forward with its Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon comedy. The premium cable network has handed out a series order for I Love This For You, the comedy that was co-created by Bayer…. ‘Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’:...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Do we need to see Pam Dawber back as Marcie?

We know that we are getting Mark Harmon back on NCIS season 19, even if it only seems to be for a small handful of episodes. With both that and the cliffhanger storyline in mind, it begs the following question: Are we also going to get more of Pam Dawber?
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Has Unwelcome Visitor Show Up on Stage, Leaves Fans Freaking Out

Co-Hosts of the hit CBS daytime show The Talk had a little unwelcome visitor show up on stage earlier this week. According to TMZ, a cockroach was seen crawling up the wall while the ladies were chatting about an unruly passenger on a Delta flight from LAX to ATL. The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood remained completely oblivious to the roach’s appearance behind her. The other co-hosts didn’t notice either.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

DMZ - Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer and More Join Cast

Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Nora Dunn (The Big Leap) and Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar) are among nine cast in HBO Max’s DMZ, a limited series based on the DC comic series from Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino, and Warner Bros. Television. Also joining stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt are Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Funny Boy) and Juani Feliz (upcoming Harlem).

