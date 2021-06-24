Cancel
Engineering

Active Ball Joint Uses Spherical Gear

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common CAD operation is to take a 2D shape and extrude it into a 3D shape. But what happens if you take a gear and replicate it along a sphere and then rotate it and do it again? As you can see in the video below, you wind up with a porcupine-like ball that you can transfer power to at nearly any angle. There’s a paper describing this spherical gear as part of an active ball joint mechanism and even if you aren’t mechanically inclined, it is something to see.

#3d Printers#3d Cad#Gears#Ball Joint#Robot#Cad#Peek#Sla
