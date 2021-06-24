Active Ball Joint Uses Spherical Gear

The main objective of the present study is the derivation of exact analytical expressions for the orientation and trajectory of a spherical microswimmer submitted to general linear flows and to an external (gravitational or magnetic) force field, a problem known as gyrotaxis or magnetotaxis. We consider linear shear, hyperbolic, solid-rotation, and stagnation flows. The evolution equations of the swimmer orientation and its position are nonlinear and analytical results are the exception rather than the rule. Most available results for cell orientation and trajectories are obtained numerically. The solution for the swimmer orientation is inspired from a method due to Bretherton, initially developed for a different nonlinear equation. We show here that this method can be generalized to our evolution equation. We see that the swimmer under flow exhibits both run (a motion where the orientation angle is kept constant with time) and tumble (the orientation angle is cyclic with time) regimes, and a variety of cell trajectories are extracted analytically, such as parabolic, elliptic, and helical. This study offers a framework to generalize the results to other types of flows.