Omaha Police remind residents of July Fourth fireworks rules
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents they are not free of fireworks rules to celebrate Independence Day. Although authorized vendors can sell fireworks starting Monday, the public can’t shoot them off until July 2. Consumers 16 and older — and youths between 12 and 16 under the direct supervision of an adult 19 and older — can light them, the release stated. Discharge is limited to noon to 11 p.m. daily through July 4.www.wowt.com
