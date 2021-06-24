Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series a Go at AMC

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s official: Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire is moving forward at AMC. The basic cable network has handed out a series order for a scripted series based on the beloved Anne Rice title. The pickup, which follows a years-long development effort that saw the author’s iconic works jump from Hulu, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, comes after AMC and its in-house studio landed the rights to 18 of her titles in a May 2020 deal.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Christopher Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Tv#Amc Studios#Paramount Tv Studios#Amc#Amc Studios#Mayfair Witches#Blackwood Farm#Hbo#Imagine Entertainment#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Series/Film

‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime Series Rounds Out Its Cast of Vampires and Victims

The Showtime series Let the Right One In, inspired by the Swedish novel of the same name, has cast the rest of its leads. Apart from the father-daughter duo played by Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez, Showtime announced additional cast members and their characters, and it appears the series diverge pretty significantly from the novel and previous film adaptations.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Dark Winds' Series Adaptation Set at AMC With George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford Producing; Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon to Star

Zahn McClarnon will star and executive produce with Kiowa Gordon also starring. Graham Roland will write and executive produce. Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and executive produce. George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Moonhaven’: Dominic Monaghan To Star In AMC Utopian Drama Series From Peter Ocko

Lord of The Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will star in Peter Ocko’s AMC series Moonhaven. He is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming utopia drama. Created, produced and written by Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV SeriesComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator George RR Martin's New Project A Go At AMC

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin will executive produce Dark Winds, a new TV series at AMC, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by author Tony Hillerman. The series will star Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep, Marvel's Hawkeye), and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga), with both actors also executive producing the series alongside Martin. Vince Calandra (Sharp Objects, Castle Rock) will act as showrunner and executive producer; Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals, Friday Night Lights) will direct the pilot and also executive produce the series. Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, and Robert Redford are also onboard as executive producers.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV Overall Deal

The 'Better Call Saul' creator has been prepping a new project for the studio. Vince Gilligan is staying put at Sony Pictures Television. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator has renewed his overall deal with the indie studio, signing four-year extension that is valued in the mid-eight figures. Under the pact, Gilligan will continue to render services as co-showrunner alongside Saul co-creator Peter Gould. The AMC drama will return for its sixth and final season next year.
TV Seriesc21media.net

AMC braced for Hillerman’s Dark Winds

AMC Networks in the US has greenlit an adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s crime fiction book series Leaphorn & Chee for cablenet AMC and streaming platform AMC+. Titled Dark Winds, inspired by the fifth novel in the series The Dark Wind, the adaptation is created and exec produced by Graham Roland and produced by AMC Studios.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘DMZ’: Rutina Wesley & Mamie Gummer Among 9 Cast Additions; Ernest Dickerson & Carly Wray Join Creative Team Of HBO Max’s DC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Nora Dunn (The Big Leap) and Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar) are among nine cast in HBO Max’s DMZ, a DC drama based on the comic series created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchilelli, from Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino, and Warner Bros. Television. Also joining stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the limited series are Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Funny Boy) and Juani Feliz (upcoming Harlem).
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Television

Zack Stentz to Pen Script for ‘Wheel of Time’ Film Adaptation. The first of three planned movies based on Robert Jordan’s epic world of magic and mysticism has found a writer. Zack Stentz, co-writer of Thor and X-Men: First Class, has begun work on a…. Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Emmy Nominations Predictions

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and publicity campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Fills Out Its “DMZ” Series Cast

Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi and Juani Feliz are all set to join Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the four-part series adaptation of “DMZ” for HBO Max. Based on the DC Vertigo comics title by Brian Wood...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dark Winds: AMC, GRRM Bringing Tony Hillerman Crime Novels to Series

AMC plans to develop Tony Hillerman's Navajo Nation crime novels Dark Skies for television. The series is based on the Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee books that follow two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Creator Graham Rolan (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) will be behind the series and will act as an executive producer along with Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road), showrunner Vince Calandra (Castle Rock), director Chris Eyre), star Zahn McClarnon, Tina Elmo, and Vince Gerardis.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead; HBO Combines With HBO Max to Battle Netflix

Who’s on first? Depends on your definition of a platform. As the Television Academy announced the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning, the combo of HBO and HBO Max proclaimed victory with a total of 130 nominations, followed closely by Netflix with 129. But the real story may have been who was next behind: The relative newcomer streamer Disney Plus, with a whopping 71 nods (thanks to “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian”).
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Power’ Prequel ‘Raising Kanan’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz

The 1990s-set series is slated to premiere on July 18. Starz has given an early season two pickup to its third Power series, the prequel Raising Kanan. The renewal for the 1990s-set series comes a week before its July 18 premiere on the premium cable outlet. Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis as the teenage version of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character from the original series and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy