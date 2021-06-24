‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series a Go at AMC

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.