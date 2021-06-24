‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series a Go at AMC
It’s official: Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire is moving forward at AMC. The basic cable network has handed out a series order for a scripted series based on the beloved Anne Rice title. The pickup, which follows a years-long development effort that saw the author’s iconic works jump from Hulu, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, comes after AMC and its in-house studio landed the rights to 18 of her titles in a May 2020 deal.www.hollywoodreporter.com
Comments / 0