One of Belize’s Most Powerful Politicians Is a Former Bad Boy Rapper

By Nitish Pahwa
Slate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Shyne? If you’re a fan of the glamour era of 1990s–2000s rap, or followed turn-of-millennium celebrity scandals, the name likely rings a bell. He is, most notoriously, known as a key figure in the 1999 nightclub shooting involving Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, then known as Puff Daddy. The controversial Brooklyn rapper, who at the time was one of the Bad Boy CEO’s protégés, ended up taking the fall for the incident and languishing behind bars for 10 years.

