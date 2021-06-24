Cancel
Modern science opens doors for members of the LGBTQ+ community to build the biological families of their dreams

WKYC
WKYC
Members of the LGBTQ+ community share their stories of using modern technology to build the families of their dreams. At far left, Melissa Hall (back) and Kristin Klink stand in a field of sunflowers with their children, Scotland (top left) and Ireland (front). At middle, Anne Caminiti looks on while her husband, Mason, holds their daughter, Gianna. At far right, Dalyn Washington (left) and his wife Crystal smile while posing for a photo.

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
Family Relationships
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Moviesimdb.com

A History of Hollywood's Representation of the LGBTQ+ Community in Films

Carol, Brokeback Mountain and Call Me By Your Name are just three of the blockbuster films that would've been impossible to make even less than a century ago. From 1934 to 1968, the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America implemented the Motion Picture Production Code, a.k.a. the Hays Code, which regulated what was considered morally appropriate to show moviegoers. This impacted whether women could be topless, the use of vulgar language and even the depiction of men and women sleeping in the same bed. But the most harmful policy was the outright refusal to depict same-sex relationships. So, until the early '70s, the LGBTQ+ community was largely...
Economy
KPCW

Economic Headwinds Faced by the LGBTQ Community

Over time, evidence has grown showing that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people face significant economic disparities compared with cisgender heterosexual people. Joining Mountain Money to help us understand this issue more is Bianca D.M. Wilson, Ph.D., the Rabbi Zacky Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute at UCLA.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Library invites community members to read, participate in discussion of LGBTQ+ history book

Pride Month ended in June, but the La Crosse Public Library reminds community members every day is a chance to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and advocacy. Readers are invited to pick up a copy of “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin” from the circulation desk at the Main branch library and participate in a virtual discussion at 6:30 p.m. August 4.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Health discrepancies in LGBTQ+ community

NEBRASKA -- As the nation wraps up another Pride Month, there's an issue the LGBTQ community will continue to face: the fight for healthcare. "In Nebraska, there is no law that requires private insurance to cover LGBTQ healthcare," said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of Out Nebraska. She works on LGBTQ advocacy and connects people with medical professionals who will care for them.
Society

Lopez: The LGBTQ+ community is resilient

In May, Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez reflected on what the word “Resilient” means while announcing Resilience is the theme of this year’s Pride. Here is the announcement reprinted. Have you taken a moment to pause and reflect on everything you have overcome in the last year? You have survived...
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

County Pride event celebrates LGBTQ community

JASPER — Growing up, Jackelin Padilla-Silva was always told to be proud to be a woman and to be Latina. She was never told to be proud to be gay. Growing up in Jasper, she faced some criticism for being non-white but her family supported her and told her to be proud of her heritage. Navigating her sexuality was different, though.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Open faith and open doors: The Alluvium pours out in song and community sentiment

Pastor Eli Varedas leads a loose flock in the Whiteaker neighborhood, one in which each person gets their say on what they worship. “We're trying to foster spirituality, and leave a lot of openness in how people find it,” Varedas said. “Social scientists will agree that people are healthier, happier and more actualized when they're part of a religious community.”
Madison, WIspectrumnews1.com

Meet an LGBTQ+ community change-maker

MADISON, Wis. — Strides for inclusion is a goal for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Lucia Nuñez, is one of those change-makers on the stage of academia. Currently serving as the Vice President for Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Madison College, she represents two communities: being both Latinx and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

JCC open house shows off benefits for all community members

WILKES-BARRE — The Friedman Jewish Community Center held an open house on Sunday, welcoming members of the community to come and see what they have to offer. And according to CEO Gary Bernstein, it served as a reminder that, while the JCC obviously has a great deal to offer to members of the Jewish faith, it also has a lot to offer to everyone else.
Boston, MANECN

Mom2Mom: The Path to Parenthood for This LGBTQ Family

Pride Month may be basically over, but Mom2Mom celebrates Pride year-round. Host Maria Sansone caught up with Keri Califano, a dear friend of Boston Pride. Califano spent many years on the board and emceeing Pride events. She stepped back as her family began to grow; she and her wife welcomed...
Newport, MNminnesotamonthly.com

For Hagen and Oats, LGBTQ+ Community Building Is Just Part of Business

Whether you need a wall-mounted bottle opener, a “stainbow” Minnesota sign, or a wooden portrait of a furry friend, Hagen and Oats has you covered when it comes to wood-based crafts. Nikki Hollerich and Anna Hagen run this small, gay-owned business in Newport, Minnesota, and with a presence in four...

