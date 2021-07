I have been waiting for a long time expecting to hear about some apartment building falling down, but I expected it to be the last one I lived in in Colonial Park and not in Florida. At the apartment building in Colonial Park there were a multitude of issues such as: a support wall with a large area of cinder blocks missing, an outside wall separating, a balcony above my patio with concrete falling off in large chunks, water leaks that were ignored leaving rotting wood that grew black mold inside walls going down three floors which then left puddles of grey water on the bottom floor, and much more. All of this was just in my one unit.