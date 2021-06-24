RSTC dual-enrollment instructor partners with Snap-on
Reid State Technical College Escambia County Dual Enrollment Instructor Jason Blackwell recently partnered with Snap-on, a leading global innovator and manufacturer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. Through this special relationship, RSTC Escambia County Dual Enrollment students will be eligible to receive Snap-on certifications which will provide a return on technical education investment through hands-on training and state of the art tools and equipment. Earning these Snap-on certifications provides a widely recognized endorsement of technical expertise and demonstrate achievement.www.brewtonstandard.com
