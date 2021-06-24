Harrington HealthCare passes 50K vaccination milestone
Harrington HealthCare System has announced it has achieved two major milestones in the battle against the coronavirus: 50,000 vaccines and 60,000 tests administered. “This really is a significant milestone in the sixteen-month ordeal of this pandemic for our region,” Harrington HealthCare President and CEO Ed Moore, said in a release. “We are thrilled to have provided 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to our community so that we can all begin to move past the pandemic and safely return to working, gathering, and living life the way we all want to once again.”www.wbjournal.com
Comments / 0