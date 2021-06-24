Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Harrington HealthCare passes 50K vaccination milestone

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrington HealthCare System has announced it has achieved two major milestones in the battle against the coronavirus: 50,000 vaccines and 60,000 tests administered. “This really is a significant milestone in the sixteen-month ordeal of this pandemic for our region,” Harrington HealthCare President and CEO Ed Moore, said in a release. “We are thrilled to have provided 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to our community so that we can all begin to move past the pandemic and safely return to working, gathering, and living life the way we all want to once again.”

www.wbjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Healthroi-nj.com

2 more milestones: 10M shots, 5M fully vaccinated

New Jersey, which has been one of the top states in the country in the vaccinations of its residents, crossed over two huge milestones this July Fourth holiday weekend. The state now has administered more than 10 million vaccine doses — an incredible figure considering the efforts to vaccinate began last December.
Southbridge, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Harrington Hospital officially becomes part of UMass Memorial Health system, an ‘exciting milestone in our system’s history,’ CEO says

On Thursday, Harrington HealthCare System officially became a part of the UMass Memorial Health system, a partnership that officials have said will strengthen health care in Central Massachusetts. Worcester-based UMass Memorial and Southbridge-based Harrington first announced their plans to join in early 2020. Despite challenges health care systems faced during...
Healthupr.org

Gov. Cox Apologizes For Mistake On Vaccine Milestone

Days after celebrating a vaccination milestone, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that the state made a mistake when they announced that Utah had hit the 70% goal for adult vaccinations. Before announcing the news of the milestone on Tuesday, the governor said his team triple checked numbers, however a miscalculation was...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare hosts ceremony to honor milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced they will host a ceremony on Tuesday, July 13 to celebrate the progress in the construction of the new Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare (TVBH) hospital in Columbus. The organization was unable to hold an in-person groundbreaking...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Piedmont Healthcare to mandate vaccine

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare is requiring leaders, physicians, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with plans to eventually extend the mandate to all its more than 23,000 workers. Piedmont leaders, including managers, as well as physicians, providers and new employees, are required to be fully vaccinated, as...
Public HealthMedscape News

Medical Coalition Endorses Vaccine Mandates for Healthcare Workers

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A group of six medical organizations has put out a statement urging hospitals and other healthcare facilities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment for their workers. "The COVID-19 vaccines in use in the...
Public HealthPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Bassett Healthcare Network Expands COVID Vaccine Access

To help make COVID-19 vaccines even more accessible to communities in our Central New York region, Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded distribution sites for COVID-19 vaccines. Now Bassett Healthcare Network patients can participate in vaccine Primary Care and Pediatric clinics throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network. Appointments are required to receive...
Public HealthDevils Lake Daily Journal

ESSENTIAL WORKER CROSS-BORDER VACCINATION INITIATIVE REACHES MILESTONE

NORTH DAKOTA - The Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative has reached a new milestone, with more than 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota, Premier Brian Pallister and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced. “Thanks to the generosity of our southern neighbors in...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

New York State Hits Yet Another COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

ALBANY – New York State has reached yet another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. According to the State Health Department, 70 percent of eligible New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Locally, more than 62,000 people in Chautauqua County have received at least one...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy