Temperatures continue to climb headed into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a comfortable couple of days, some closer to summer heat has arrived for the second half of the week and looks to continue right into the weekend. High pressure is slinking slowly off to the east, re-introducing southerly winds to the area. that, along with sunshine, will continue the work of boosting our temperatures back to and above average. Heading into tonight, as we get more moisture in the air, our overnight lows will be a touch milder despite the clear skies. Those will be down into the low to middle 60s tonight.