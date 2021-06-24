Cancel
UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'

By Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWhcN_0aeKu4Fq00
People swim in the narrow creek at Zurrieq Valley, outside Zurrieq, Malta June 24, 2021. Malta may be one of the countries added to a 'green' list where UK travellers will be able to visit without needing to quarantine after returning from holiday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England's green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list," Shapps said on Twitter.

He added that British residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate when travelling from countries on the amber list, according to government plans that will be explained in more detail next month.

Worldcntraveller.com

Can I travel to Malta? Rules and restrictions explained

Malta is one of the destinations that was expected to be added to the green list back in May, so travellers were shocked when it was initially announced that it would be amber. However, it’s good news for those desperate to visit the destination, as it’s now on the green list. But what exactly does that mean if you’re travelling from the UK, and is Malta open to visitors? Here’s what we know.
Worldglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here are the best Malta Airbnbs with availability this summer, because you do NOT want to miss out on this dreamy green list country

Clear seas and blue skies incoming. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Malta is often forgotten when it comes to European getaways, with people tending to favour the likes of Italy or Ibiza. Nestled in the Mediterranean Sea and just south of Sicily, however, you can expect much of the same atmosphere. Think clear waters, rich history, good food and friendly locals.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Green list favourite Malta to accept NHS app as proof of vaccination

Malta has announced that, in a U-turn from its previous advice, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination for British travellers.The green list country requires all those aged 12 and over to be double jabbed in order to enter the country from the UK, but had previously stated that only a paper certificate would be admissible.Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be recognised.Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.Follow all the latest travel updates below. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair adds 200,000 extra seats to Malta and The Balearics in July, August and September

Ryanair announced 200,000 extra seats from the UK to Malta, Ibiza & Palma in July, August & September as these islands make it onto the UK’s green listed destinations. Ryanair called on Grant Shapps to immediately add Cyprus, the Canaries and the Greek Islands, where Covid case rates are equally low. In reaction to the UK’s updated green list, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 for travel until the end of September 2021 – but these summer sale prices must be booked by midnight Sunday, 27th June, only on the Ryanair.com website.
WorldTravel Weekly

EasyJet adds Liverpool-Malta route

Budget carrier easyJet will start a new, twice-weekly service from Liverpool to Malta next month. The Mediterranean island of Malta is currently on the green list of destinations that passengers can travel to without needing to self-isolate for 10 days on their return. Flights will start on July 25 in...
WorldTelegraph

These mythological green-listed islands just became more accessible

Faroese mythology recalls the whimsical Huldufólk, the ‘hidden people’ – mischievous grey-skinned elves with a reputation for being tricksters. I wouldn’t be so rude as to suggest any of our government ministers resemble mischievous elves, yet there have definitely been a few shenanigans at play in the compilation of our travel green list.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

There was a small bit of good news for holidaymakers on 24 June as the Department for Transport announced that 16 destinations were set to join the travel “green list”.The transport secretary confirmed that, alongside various British Overseas Territories, tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands would be upgraded.Grant Shapps said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Malta adds red tape for UK travellers with paper vaccine certificate demands

Vaccinated travellers heading for the newest full member of the UK’s “green list” could be turned away because of red tape.At 4am on Wednesday, Malta became the only unconditional new member to achieve green status, meaning British visitors need not self-isolate on their return home.But on the same day, the Mediterranean nation has placed the UK on its red list because of soaring coronavirus case levels and the presence of the Delta variant.While vaccinated adults and accompanying children under 12 will be able to travel, Malta now insists only one specific form of proof is acceptable: “The paper version of...
TravelUS News and World Report

EU to Add Canada, 10 Other States to Safe Travel List

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Canada and 10 other countries to their list of states from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said. Ambassadors from the EU's 27 states approved the additions at a meeting on Wednesday, with the change to take...
Travelgolfmagic.com

Travel green light puts Madeira on top of UK golfers' holiday wishlist

UK golfers seeking some much-needed overseas respite from the Covid-19 misery finally have something to celebrate, with the idyllic island destination of Madeira providing the perfect safe and secure environment for fun in the sun on and off the course this summer and autumn. Players can make memories that will...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Dominica's Director Of Tourism Welcomes UK Travellers To Island

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During an exclusive interview with Sky News, Dominica's Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, spoke on the UK's recent decision to add the island to the travel green list. The update allows British visitors to travel to the island without the need to quarantine on their return. Piper highlighted that Dominica's safe processes and protocols are why the island has reported such low cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Caribbean nation has recorded zero deaths due to the government's efficient management of the virus.

