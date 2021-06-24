Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Midshipman injured in small plane crash by Easton Airport

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0aeKu1bf00

A small plane caught fire after crashing near Easton Airport Friday.

Maryland State Police say it happened around 11:15am.

For some reason, the Trident Air single-engine plane went down in a field near the airport.

The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed the pilot is a midshipman.

They were able to escape before the plane became engulfed in flames.

Still the pilot had to be taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter, but is expected to survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Easton, MD
Accidents
Easton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Midshipman#Maryland State Police#The U S Naval Academy#Shock Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy