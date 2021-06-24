Midshipman injured in small plane crash by Easton Airport

A small plane caught fire after crashing near Easton Airport Friday.

Maryland State Police say it happened around 11:15am.

For some reason, the Trident Air single-engine plane went down in a field near the airport.

The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed the pilot is a midshipman.

They were able to escape before the plane became engulfed in flames.

Still the pilot had to be taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter, but is expected to survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.