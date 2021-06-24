Browns DC Joe Woods says team got two first-round talents in Greg Newsome III, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The Cleveland Browns invested in defense early on in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah fell due to some injury concerns, but it was to the delight of the Browns and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.247sports.com
