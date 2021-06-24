Browns DC Joe Woods says team got two first-round talents in Greg Newsome III, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2021 season with high expectations. They finished last season with 10 wins but fell just short of the playoffs. Now with Tua Tagovailoa expected to take a leap forward, the team should be in a position to return to the postseason. While Tua has been the most talked about player this off-season, there are many important pieces that will need to come together for this team to be successful. Omar Kelly from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel joined The Joe Rose Show on back-to-back days to give a complete and detailed breakdown on every aspect of the 2021 Miami Dolphins. You can listen to both parts of the conversation above!