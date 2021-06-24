Cancel
Port Charlotte, FL

A stabbing in Port Charlotte has left one hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Cashara Quinn
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 19 days ago
Police received a call around 2 am Thursday morning that a stabbing took place at the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub. Located in Port Charlotte, the victim is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was isolated and was not a threat to the rest of the public. Major Crime investigators are asking people with any information about the incident to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

