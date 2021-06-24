Cancel
POTUS

Who is Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott?

By David Boroff
THE chief of the US Border Patrol has been forced out of his job by the Biden administration.

Rodney Scott - who embraced Donald Trump's immigration policies - wrote to agents that he will be reassigned, saying he “will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”

Rodney Scott, chief of the Border Patrol's San Diego sector, stands for a portrait near the border wall on April 25, 2018 in San Diego Credit: Getty

Who is Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott?

Rodney Scott is the outgoing chief of the US Border Patrol.

Scott was ousted after refusing to fall in line with a Biden administration directive to stop using terms like “illegal alien” in favor of descriptions like “migrant."

The head of the Border Patrol leads an agency of nearly 20,000 agents and is appointed by the US Customs and Border Protection commissioner - and is not subject to Senate confirmation.

Scott was appointed head of the border agency in January of 2020 and embraced then-President Trump's policies, particularly on building a US.-Mexico border wall.

President Joe Biden has stopped wall construction, and it was no great surprise when Scott was forced out of his job in June of 2021.

President Donald Trump speaks with US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott in 2020 Credit: AFP

Scott told top agency officials during a call that he had 60 days to decide whether to be reassigned or retire. He said he was undecided.

Raul Ortiz, Scott's deputy, will serve as interim chief.

Trump had ousted Mark Morgan from the same position during his first week in office.

It came less than a year after Morgan took the job during Barack Obama's tenure in the White House.

However, Morgan would defend Trump's border policies and the president later brought him back to the administration.

Scott became an agent in 1992 when San Diego was by far the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

San Diego was also where wall construction began in the 1990s.

“It wasn’t, ‘Do it in San Diego and stop,’” he told The Associated Press in 2019.

“It was, 'Let’s prove what works and then let’s copy it on the southwest border so we can improve security for the whole United States.'”

