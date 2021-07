Atrium Health said on Monday that state regulators have approved its plans for a new hospital in the Lake Norman area. The $154 million, 160,000-square-foot hospital will be at the southwest corner of Westmoreland Road and N.C. Highway 21 in Cornelius. There will be 30 beds, including 20 for acute care, six for maternity and four for intensive care. It will have eight observation beds, two operating rooms and a C-section operating room.