Holy Name First in US to Offer Secure, Forgery-Proof Vaccination Records
Holy Name Medical Center, based in Northern New Jersey, announced its partnership with global security firm SICPA, with U.S. headquarters in Springfield, VA, to provide the CERTUS® myHealth Pass digital solution to its patients, including those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at its Teaneck and West New York Vaccination Centers. Holy Name is the first healthcare center in the United States to offer this secure digital platform to its patients, specifically designed to provide forgery-proof medical records that meet the highest levels of data security and personal privacy protection.njbmagazine.com
Comments / 3