Police officer shot in the head in Daytona Beach, suspect at large

By Anthony Payero

(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) Multiple police enforcement agencies are in search of a suspect who shot a police officer in the head in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to ABC Action News.

According to the Associated Press, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced during a press conference that the 26-year-old officer, whose name was not immediately made public, underwent a "successful surgery" but continues to be in critical condition. The police department said a $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help find the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

A Blue Alert was sent out for Wallace, which alerted phones across the Sunshine State on Thursday. The Blue Alert, formerly known as the LEO Alert, is used in Florida when a police officer has been killed, injured, or reported missing and the suspect is not in custody and deemed an immediate threat to other police officers, according to ABC Action News.

The AP reports that on Wednesday, the officer was shot during an encounter with Wallace, who was sitting in a gray Honda HR-V. Over 500 officers from multiple agencies have been deployed in the search for Wallace. Authorities believe he may be on the move to the Atlanta area, ABC Action News reports.

According to a statement by the police department, Wallace may be traveling in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.