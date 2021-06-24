Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DOJ 'launches antitrust probe into global banks' over their role in collapse of hedge fund Archegos

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3Rco_0aeKtS9000
The DOJ is reportedly expanding its probe into the collapse of Bill Hwang's fund

U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, according to a new report.

At least a part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS and Discovery, meant to act as collateral.

The Archegos blowup cost big global banks including Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and Morgan Stanley more than $10 billion in losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRZ4n_0aeKtS9000
Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion when Archegos defaulted on a margin call in March

Now the DOJ is seeking information on Hwang's Wall Street backers, who had discussed the possibility of moving in concert to unwind the portfolio and sever ties with his busted family office, sources told Bloomberg.

But the talks soon fell apart in a race to dump shares, leaving bankers bickering and finger pointing behind the scenes about who broke ranks first.

Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion and Japan's Nomura lost almost $3 billion.

U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs, which also acted as brokers for Archegos, suffered much lower losses.

Bloomberg had previously reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm.

It is unclear exactly what potential violations or entities were being examined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321ejZ_0aeKtS9000
Morgan Stanley incurred some of the steepest losses in the race to unwind Archegos' portfolio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZQjX_0aeKtS9000
Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang in seen in late March after the collapse of his private family office

'This is an event that we're monitoring very carefully and working with regulators here and around the world to understand carefully,' Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told CBS' 60 Minutes in April.

While Powell said the incident did not raise concerns over systemic risks to the institutions or the financial system, it was 'concerning' the banks suffered such big losses at the hands of one client in a relatively well-understood business.

'We're going to understand that and get to the bottom of it. What we try to do is make sure that the banks understand the risks that they're running and have systems in place to manage them. This would appear to be a significant shortfall - a failure on that front,' said Powell.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Senate Banking Committee chair Sherrod Brown have also said they are reviewing the incident.

The root of Archegos' downfall was massive bets on certain stocks using billions in borrowed funds, lent out by banks eager to reap fees for handling the firm's growing portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GA7Hq_0aeKtS9000
Credit Suisse and Nomura are now facing billions of dollars in losses as a result of Hwang's firm defaulting on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out

Hwang's fund ran into trouble following a March 24 stock sale by media company ViacomCBS Inc.

Archegos was heavily exposed to ViacomCBS, sources said, and the slide in stock set off alarm bells at its banks, which called on the fund for more collateral.

What is a margin call?

A margin call is when a bank asks a client to put up more collateral if a trade partly funded with borrowed money has fallen sharply in value.

If the client cannot afford to do that, the lender will sell the securities to try to recoup what it is owed.

In this case, Archegos Capital is said to have defaulted on margin calls.

When the firm could not meet the demand, the banks started selling the collateral, which included shares of Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, among others.

Bill Hwang started out as a stock salesman for Hyundai Securities in the 1990s then went to work for legendary investor Julian Robertson at Tiger Management -becoming one of his so-called Tiger Cubs.

Robertson, now 88, said he was 'very sad' about his acolyte's fall.

'I'm a great fan of Bill and it could probably happen to anyone. But I'm sorry it happened to Bill.' he told Business Insider.

Hwang went on to found Tiger Asia Management with $25 million of Robertson's money, growing the fund to $5billion. But then it came crashing down when he was accused of insider trading in 2012.

Wall Street wouldn't work with him for many years after he agreed to pay $44million in penalties and he shuttered his company.

Then he founded his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, and his genius at picking stocks started to persuade the banks that he could no longer be ignored and they started doing business with him again.

The last to capitulate was Goldman Sachs, which only agreed to work with him again last year after bankers lobbied the company's risk department.

They noted that under Hwang's stewardship, Archegos had grown from assets of $200million when he founded it in 2012 to more than $10billion — a rise of 4,900 per cent — and, they claimed, the reward was worth the danger.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Hedge Fund#Insider Trading#Antitrust#Doj#Bloomberg#Nomura Holdings#Morgan Stanley#Federal Reserve Chair#Cbs#Senate Banking Committee#Viacomcbs Inc#Baidu Inc#Hyundai Securities#Tiger Management#Business Insider#Tiger Asia Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Economyswfinstitute.org

New Mexico State Investment Council Files Antitrust Lawsuit on Alleged Rigging of CDS Market Against Global Banks

The New Mexico State Investment Council filed a antitrust lawsuit claiming Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and other top financial institutions rigged the credit default swap market by manipulating a key benchmark. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. In the proposed class action other targeted banks include Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Natwest Group Plc, and three industry groups.
Financial Reportsrock947.com

JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 155% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday that trounced estimates as the largest U.S. bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it had set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults. The Wall Street behemoth, whose fortunes tend...
StocksWISH-TV

Goldman Sachs posts $5.5 billion profit as stock market booms

(CNN) — Goldman Sachs, once known as the Vampire Squid of Wall Street, may have gotten a friendlier makeover under CEO David Solomon. But the investment banking giant is still spreading its tentacles into many corners of the market — and making huge sums of money in the process. The...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

SEC Targets Bank Fees As It Ramps Up SPAC Probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ramping up its probe into special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and is targeting potential conflicts of interest regarding bank fees when the same financial institution (FI) serves as both underwriter and adviser on the same deal, Reuters reported. The SEC is questioning if...
Congress & CourtsHouston Agent Magazine

DOJ withdraws from antitrust settlement with NAR

The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division will withdraw from a proposed settlement with the National Association of Realtors that it entered into in November 2020. The department determined that the settlement would not do enough to protect its ability to investigate other conduct by NAR affecting competition in the real estate market.
Marketsdecrypt.co

$55 Billion UK Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Plans Move Into Crypto

Institutional investors are increasingly interested in crypto. Image: Shutterstock. UK hedge fund firm Marshall Wace, which holds over $55 billion in assets under management, is planning to invest in the crypto industry, per the Financial Times. The FT reports that people close to the company have said the London-based group...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Stock Falls 10.8% After WSJ Reports DOJ Probe

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Shares of Electric-vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. plummeted Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported the startup is under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice. The inquiry is in its early stages and is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, the newspaper reported,...
Energy IndustryBrookings Institution

Hutchins Roundup: Coal-fired plants, hedge funds, and more

Studies in this week’s Hutchins Roundup find most coal-fired electricity generators in the U.S. are predicted to retire in the upcoming decades, bank compliance with liquidity rules played a small role in hedge funds’ sales of U.S. Treasuries in March 2020, and more. Want to receive the Hutchins Roundup as...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Google Ad Business Faces Heat as DOJ Extends Trump-Era Probe

Antitrust investigators at the U.S. Justice Department have stepped up scrutiny of Google’s digital ad market practices in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter, showing that the Biden administration is actively pursuing a probe that started under former President Donald Trump. Staffers from the antitrust office have...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates: Most Recent Developments

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Saudi Aramco ditches Morgan Stanley in gas pipe deal: press

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are reportedly the replacements. Saudi Aramco has dropped Morgan Stanley as the lead advisor for the sale of a stake in its natural gas pipeline network, Reuters reported on July 12 citing sources. The Saudi oil giant has instead enlisted JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to advise...
Marketsinvesting.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Friday, setting a price target of EUR13, which is approximately 22.97% above the present share price of $12.55. Abouhossein expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT and Goldman Sachs (GS) in Advanced Talks to Acquire Parexel for $9 Billion: WSJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs’ investment unit are in advanced talks to acquire contract-research organization Parexel International in a deal valued at around $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy