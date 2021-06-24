ABATE ride set for July 17th to benefit hospice residents
WEST BURLINGTON – Plans are underway for the 17th Mystery Ride for Hospice. ABATE #18 Mystery Ride for Hospice benefits residents who live in Southeast Iowa. ABATE #18 has hosted this event for many years. Their membership believes in the work that the Hospice programs at Lee County Health Dept-Hospice and Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice (formerly Great River Hospice) provide to residents in our local communities.
