The Osceola Chieftain girls track and field team has a history of competing well, especially at the big meets of the season. When the competition heats up the Osceola athletes respond. The Chieftains won the 34 team sectional on June 17th in Osceola and in doing so had eight athletes qualify in seven events for the State meet that was held last Friday in La Crosse, Wisc. When the last event was in the record books Freedom High School was crowned the D-2 champions followed by Shorewood. Xavier was in third place with Osceola, Madison Edgewood and Rice Lake just two points behind Xavier.