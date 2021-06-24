Cancel
Chris Paul returns, Los Angeles Clippers massive longshots in series

Chris Paul will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, which immediately stretched his Phoenix Suns’ edge over the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Suns are just one-point favorites on Thursday night, they hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With Paul back in the lineup, the Clippers became major longshots to win the series at +550. The Clippers opened at +150 to win the series and slid almost immediately on news that Kawhi Leonard would not likely suit up.

Leonard has missed five games in a row with a knee sprain.

Paul tested positive for COVID-19 despite reportedly being vaccinated. He was forced to quarantine at his Los Angeles-area home as the Suns built a 2-0 lead in Phoenix.

Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The 36-year-old Paul, a 10-time All-NBA guard, was stellar in the Suns’ four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals before testing positive. He shot 62.7 percent from the field to average 25.5 points per game, along with 10.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Leonard, 29, averaged more than 30 points in the playoffs but the five-time All-Star last played in Game 4 of the conference semifinals with the Utah Jazz.

–Field Level Media

