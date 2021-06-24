Chicago will see a stormy weekend amid drought

Chicago is expected to see heavy rainfall with the potential for thunderstorms and flooding through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Two storm systems had been expected to move into the Chicago area by lunchtime, with heavy showers likely to persist through Saturday. The area could get 3 to 4 inches of rain, said meteorologist Brian Leatherwood. Later this weekend, the storms are expected to give way to a more typical summer pattern of on-and-off-again rain into early next week.