Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biopharma Gliknik Inc. raises $11.5M to fuel drug development, trials

By Morgan Eichensehr
Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of the new funding will be used to advance three of Gliknik's clinical stage drug products, which are being designed to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Development#Biopharma Gliknik Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Alterola Biotech, Inc. Acquires ABTI Pharma Ltd.

Alterola Biotech, Inc. acquires ABTI Pharma Ltd. as part of its strategic move into the cannabinoid medicines sector. LIVERPOOL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI), today announces the acquisition of ABTI Pharma Ltd., a company developing novel cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other ingredients.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Novo Nordisk to acquire Prothena’s ATTR amyloidosis unit for up to $1.2bn

Novo Nordisk has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Prothena’s investigational drug, PRX004, as well as a wider ATTR amyloidosis programme for a total of up to $1.2bn. A humanised monoclonal antibody, PRX004 can potentially reduce the amyloid deposits linked to the disease pathology of ATTR amyloidosis. ATTR amyloidosis...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Biogen reaches across globe and pays $125M to land its next new MS drug

Interest in Biogen lately has focused on its new Alzheimer’s disease drug, but multiple sclerosis medicines still fill the company’s portfolio and account for the bulk of its revenue. Generics, however, are eroding sales of Biogen’s top MS medicine, so the company is reaching overseas to acquire a brain-penetrating molecule that could become its next big MS therapy.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Tetra Bio-Pharma Accelerates REBORN1© Trial

Ethics Committee approves REBORN1© protocol amendment allowing for the addition of two immediate release oral opioids to be compared against QIXLEEF™. REBORN1© is the first of its kind proof-of-concept phase 2 study comparing a cannabinoid-based drug, QIXLEEF™, to immediate release oral opioid for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain. QIXLEEF™...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Investments And Manufacturing Facility Expansion & Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy market Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell and gene therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,390.3 million in 2020, having increased at a...
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Tampa biopharma firm focused on a cure for Alzheimer’s disease raises $14.4M

July 12, 2021 - Tampa-based Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN), a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing products for neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, celebrated its recent IPO and milestone. Company execs and others rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday in Times Square to celebrate the recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company has raised roughly $14.4 million in gross proceeds that will fund its next stage of developing products for the treatment and cures for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Both operations and human clinical trials for the products are anticipated to occur later in 2021 and beyond, according to a news release.
Warminster, PAMyChesCo

Arbutus Biopharma and Vaccitech Announce Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Vaccitech plc (Nasdaq: VACC) announced that the companies have entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement to evaluate an innovative therapeutic combination for the treatment of subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection (CHB) who are already receiving standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Arbutus Biopharma, Vaccitech Team Up To Develop Combo Treatment For Hepatitis B

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) have collaborated to evaluate combination treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus who are already receiving standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy. The Phase 2a trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and antiviral activity of Arbutus's AB-729, followed by Vaccitech's VTP-300,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) (the "Company"), an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) that is used to develop novel oncology therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Softwareaithority.com

People Development Software Leadr, Inc. Raises $10Million Series A Led By Bedrock

Leadr, Inc., a rapidly growing human resource software company, announced closing their Series A funding with a $10M investment round led by Bedrock. The Series A raise also included funding from Leadr friends and family, including Leadr Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the board, Chris Heaslip; Chief Revenue Officer of Intuit, Bobby Morrison; and Co-founder of Pushpay, Eliot Crowther.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. To Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference being held July 14-15, 2021 and invites investors to join live via webcast.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Approval to Extend Dose Escalation in Phase 1/2 European Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it has received approval from the Bioethics Committee of the Medical University of Karol Marcinkiewicz in PoznaÅ„ (Ethics Committee) as well as an allowance from the Polish Department of Registration of Medicinal Products (URPL) for a protocol amendment for its Phase 1/2 evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of subjects with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that is refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Micropep Raises EUR 8.5M (USD 10M) In Oversubscribed Series A Financing To Develop Innovative Small Peptide Solutions For Agriculture

TOULOUSE, France, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micropep technologies (Micropep), an agricultural biotech company developing breakthrough peptide-based biological products for agriculture, today announces it has raised EUR 8.5 million ( USD 10 million) in an oversubscribed Series A investment led by new investor Supernova Invest with participation from FMC Ventures, and existing investors Sofinnova Partners and IRDI Capital Investissement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy