Biopharma Gliknik Inc. raises $11.5M to fuel drug development, trials

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) (the "Company"), an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) that is used to develop novel oncology therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.