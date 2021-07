Thomas Robertson, the former Rocky Mount police officer who was charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, has responded to calls for his rearrest by a prosecutor. In a motion filed in federal district court in Washington D.C., a loaded M4 rifle was found in Roberton's home in Ferrum. The rifle belonged to his son. The motion also reveals that a partially-assembled pipe bomb was also recovered at his home and he purchased 34 guns online.