As the Stanley Cup Playoffs have narrowed down the competition to the final two teams, one thing has been blatantly obvious: goaltending has made all the difference. Carey Price and Andrei Vasilevskiy are arguably two of the best goaltenders in the world and are going toe-to-toe to see who will be crowned champion. How does this relate to the Vancouver Canucks? While the stars have their role and defense had had a major impact, it’s the goaltending that will be the key to their future playoff success.