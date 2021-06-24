Luxury international brokerage brings “art de vivre” to the U.S.
Luxury international brokerage expands its footprint within the United States. BARNES International Realty has been selling the art de vivre, “art of living,” in the U.S. for more than a decade, with outposts on both sides of the country. Now, the luxury European brokerage and No. 1 firm in Paris is expanding its services and its U.S. presence — a response to the growing demand from its global clientele, made up of investors, entrepreneurs, high-level executives, celebrities and family offices.therealdeal.com
Comments / 0