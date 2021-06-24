Cancel
Cary, NC

Cary High School searching for head wrestling coach!!

 19 days ago

Cary High School in Cary, North Carolina (21X state championship program) is searching for a head wrestling coach. The legendary Jerry Winterton returned to the helm after the tragic death of coach Anthony Dunbar, and led the Imps to an undefeated season with four state qualifiers (three regional champions), and we are looking for an energetic head coach to take his place at the conclusion of this season. Cary is just outside of the attractive city of Raleigh, North Carolina; we have amazing facilities (a full wrestling gym/mat room), great support from the school and community, and a full time off season wrestling club through the Town of Cary/community schools. If you have questions you can reach out to athletic director Ryan Rodgers at rrodgers@wcpss.net , or assistant principal Jeremy H. Barefoot at jbarefoot@wcpss.net.

