‘Blacklist’ creator Jon Bokenkamp exits series after eight seasons
“The Blacklist” creator Jon Bokenkamp announced on Thursday that he is exiting the NBC drama, which just wrapped its eighth season on Wednesday night. “Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.www.chicagotribune.com
