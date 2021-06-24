Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blacklist’ creator Jon Bokenkamp exits series after eight seasons

By Jordan Moreau
Chicago Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Blacklist” creator Jon Bokenkamp announced on Thursday that he is exiting the NBC drama, which just wrapped its eighth season on Wednesday night. “Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Fbi#After Eight#Nbc#Twitter#Fbi#Tumblr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Premiere Date, Cast, Filming, Trailer

Fans will remember that controversial finale of Season 8 of The Blacklist. This is after news that Megan Boone wouldn’t reprise her role in future seasons of the FBI drama. The show’s creator has also left the building after creator Jon Bokenkamp also left The Blacklist. While some fans believed the show was over and done, the good news is that it is returning for Season 9. The writers are already busy ensuring that the upcoming season will be as good as the previous seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

When NCIS Season 19 Will Hit CBS For New Time Slot With NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS had its fanbase up in arms throughout much of the pandemic-shortened Season 18, as it wasn't clear what was happening with Mark Harmon and his central character Leroy Gibbs. That situation was mostly cleared up when the long-running crime drama was renewed for Season 19, though its star's future still hasn't been solidified as far as how often he'll be around, though it's reportedly not expected to be much. Thankfully, CBS has revealed its full fall schedule, so we know exactly when NCIS will return with new episodes on CBS, and it'll now be paired up with the ground-breaking new recruit NCIS: Hawai'i starting on Monday, September 20.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Blacklist Season 9 When Will It Premiere & Are There Teasers Out Yet?

Blacklist Season 9 is already in the works and following the unwanted and unhoped-for ending of Season 8, it changes the dynamic. Naturally, NBC fans seem keen on finding out more about the new season. Of course, fans know that profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) leaves the show. So, how will that play out given that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) only wants to work with her? Well, the writers start work already, despite the departure of creator Jon Bokenkamp. So, when can fans expect the premiere, and are there any teasers out yet?
TV SeriesPopculture

'Good Girls': Why NBC Canceled the Series After Season 4

NBC canceled their dramedy, Good Girls, at the end of June, much to the shock and dismay of fans and cast members alike. NBC canned the show after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.
TV SeriesCollider

'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Says He's "Not Giving Up" After Series Cancelation

The creator of the popular supernatural drama Manifest has promised fans that their favorite show will not end on a cliffhanger - despite the fact that things look grim. NBC officially dashed any hopes for a fourth season on their network earlier this month. Despite the rallying cries of fans to #SaveManifest, efforts to shop it around to new networks have so far been futile. But the people behind the show are determined to make sure they give their fans the closure they want in spite of the show's abrupt cancellation.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Early season 9 timeline

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you’re coming into this piece looking for an answer, we’re more than happy to help out. Let’s begin, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing. We wish we weren’t in the midst of some extended summer hiatus, but that doesn’t change the fact that we are. We’re a week and a half removed from one of the most controversial finales in show history, and we know that there are SO many questions out there. Take, for example, whether or not Elizabeth Keen is really dead.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Should we expect it to be final season?

As we all prepare for The Blacklist season 9, there is question that is out there more than any other: Is this going to be the final season?. The first thing we should point out is this: From a factual point of view, there is nothing out there suggesting that season 9 is the end. As a matter of fact, executives at studio Sony TV have already come out and said that they’re open to have the show around for many more seasons. Yet, they aren’t the only ones making the decision here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Cancelled; No Season Eight for Hallmark Channel TV Series

After 13 years of movies and TV show episodes, magic is leaving the town of Middleton. Hallmark Channel has decided to end the Good Witch series so there won’t be an eighth season. The series finale airs on Sunday, July 25th. A fantasy comedy-drama series, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: What we want in first promo

In the event that you weren’t aware already, you are going to be waiting for a really long time in order to see The Blacklist season 9 on NBC. How long are we talking? Just think in terms of the fall. Because of how long the wait will be, there...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Cruel Summer’ Creator Reportedly Exited After Clashes With Freeform

Even though Cruel Summer may have been all the rage at Freeform, for one major party involved, something was amiss about the production. The 1990s-set drama became a hit without any involvement from its main creator, Bert V. Royal, who reportedly quit the series right after the pilot wrapped last summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s reporting, Royal cut ties with Freeform because he was “clashing with an exec.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: What happens to the list itself?

We’ve talked about a number of different subjects related to The Blacklist season 9 already, but one we’ve been fairly quiet about is the list itself. This has long been at the center of the series and yet, with Liz dead questions have to come out about its role in the story.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cruel Summer Creator Left Series Post-Pilot After Disputes: Report

Why it might be a bit too early to start talking about details of the second season of Freeform's Cruel Summer, we can safely say that series creator Bert V. Royal won't be a part of it. How do we know? Because based on an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter posted earlier this afternoon, Royal left the Olivia Holt-starring series after the pilot wrapped last summer after clashes with a rep from the basic cable network (though reps for Freeform and studio Entertainment One declined to comment while Royal's reps did not respond to multiple requests from THR). Along with receiving "created by" and "exec producer" credits, Royal was compensated for the entire 10-episodes though he left the project after the pilot was completed.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruel Summer’ Creator No Longer Involved With Freeform Series

“Cruel Summer” creator Bert V. Royal is no longer affiliated with the series, Variety has confirmed. According to sources, Royal departed the series after the pilot finished filming last year due to creative differences. He was still credited as the creator and executive producer for Season 1 of the hit drama, but it is unclear what his credit will be on Season 2 at this time. Tia Napolitano remains onboard the series as executive producer and showrunner.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix Cursed Series Cancelled After One Season

There is no word on exactly why the show was canceled, but according to Deadline, the Cursed series isn’t returning for a second season. The show is based on the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler graphic novel of the same name. The Arthurian story follows a young woman, Nimue (Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why), who eventually becomes the keeper of Excalibur, the Lady of the Lake. The 10-episode first season released on July 17, 2020, and the show explores themes of environmentalism, war, and bravery. Miller and Wheeler act as executive producers on the show, in addition to Wheeler being the showrunner.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Fargo: Season Five; FX Series Creator Planning to Wrap Up Anthology Series

It sounds like the end is near for the Fargo anthology series. Series creator Noah Hawley is expecting to end the drama with its fifth season. While the FX drama has not been officially renewed, it appears Hawley has a standing invitation to make new seasons when a suitable idea can be found that he and the cable channel excecutives like.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy