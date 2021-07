Louisville's 2022 recruiting class added four members during the month of June to lift to the total commitments to six deep. The class, which will be small in numbers during this cycle, currently holds an overall average prospect rating of 87.08, which sits within the high three-star range. Indiana defensive end Popeye Williams carries the highest 247Sports Composite rating of .8938, making him a four-star target. It should be noted that three members of the class have yet to receive a Composite rating.