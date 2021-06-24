On Cocktails: Many Bartenders Loathe the Espresso Martini … Yet They Take Great Pride in the Ones They Make

The espresso martini … it just won’t die. It’s not a martini. It’s rarely made with actual espresso. It’s loaded with booze and caffeine—the party-girl version of Four Loko. It’s rarely ordered in Palm Springs, until someone orders one, and then it’s the only thing made for the rest of the evening. A lot of that has to do with the demographics; we’re more prone to an invasion of ladies “out on the town” in large groups than most places, and copycat ordering is a big thing when people are going out for a social requirement and not necessarily because they want quality cocktails.