Double Strawberry Chicken Salad

One of my favorite crispy chicken preparations, schnitzel is a perfect weeknight dish, since only a short list of mostly basic pantry ingredients is required. I always understood this simple breaded cutlet to be popular German and Austrian fare (and that Italians have a version, too). It wasn't until I went to Israel in my late teens, to travel and work on a kibbutz, that I learned it's ubiquitous there, as well — brought to the country by Eastern European immigrants. My fellow kibbutzniks made many variations, but the Middle Eastern rendition was the one I loved most. To recreate it is easy, thanks to the relatively widespread availability of za'atar. Served with a crisp, bright Israeli salad, it's equally at home on a dinner plate as it is packed into a pita with a spoonful of hummus and a drizzle of hot sauce.