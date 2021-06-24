Cancel
Strawberry moon set to rise in the night sky Thursday

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “strawberry” moon will grace New England skies beginning Thursday night, the final “supermoon” of 2021 — though residents shouldn’t anticipate the moon’s color to quite live up to its namesake, according to NASA. Native American tribes gave this month’s full moon its name not because of its pinkish hue...

Comments / 0

