Strawberry moon set to rise in the night sky Thursday

With the exception of tiny Mercury in the morning twilight, this month the visible planets present themselves in two pairs. First, as the sun sets in the west, we can find the terrestrial planets, Venus and Mars, following our star down. Since April when Venus came out from behind the sun, their separation has been shrinking primarily due to two things. First, as Mars circles the sun, it appears a little farther to the east in front of the stars each night. However, as the red planet moves eastward, the constellations themselves are sinking into the Western twilight more swiftly due to the earth’s motion abound the sun. Thus, Mars is sinking into the evening twilight night by night. In the meantime, since beautiful Venus is moving eastward faster than the constellations are sinking. So, in our view Venus is rising and Mars is sinking. A week from tomorrow morning these two planets pass. That evening they will appear separated by only ½°, the diameter of our moon. Speaking of the moon, also next Monday, a waxing crescent moon will stand just above Venus and Mars as they pass.