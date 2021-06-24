Cancel
Sports

Koen de Kort has three fingers amputated in emergency surgery

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trek-Segafredo’s Koen de Kort suffered serious damage to his right hand in an off-road vehicular accident in the Pyreenes area of northern Spain Thursday which resulted in the amputation of three fingers. "Unfortunately, Koen has lost the third, fourth, and fifth finger of his right hand. The amputation has been...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

