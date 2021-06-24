Nvidia AI could let you make video calls in your PJs without anyone knowing

An argument for and against using prebuilt off the shelf models. As a data scientist, I love exploring new areas to apply my skill set. Figuring out what model will fit a problem area and thinking of some features that could describe the desired outcome are challenges I enjoy. With the rise of off the shelf (OTS) models, there is now more automation in this space and this raises the question of whether you should bother building a bespoke model to solve a problem. This doesn’t mean that OTS models are taking over and there is no space for bespoke models, they are both tools and both have situations where they’re required. As a clarification, I will not be touching on AutoML or MLops platforms which although they’re off the shelf systems they’re not specifically models, and are both topics for later articles. In this article, I am going to explore the pros and cons of both OTS and bespoke machine learning (ML) models and discuss when you should think about using OTS and when you should go ahead with developing something bespoke.