Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners Minor League Report — June 24

Dodger Insider
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: DH Josh Morgan and 1B Joe Rizzo each homered to give the Travelers an early lead, but it wasn’t enough as Arkansas fell to Northwest Arkansas 5–2 on Wednesday night. Rizzo (1x3, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit hit 5th home run of the season with a solo home run with 1 out in the 2nd inning, while Morgan recorded his 4th homer of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 3rd inning. 2B Jake Scheiner (1x3, 2B, BB) and RF Stephen Wrenn (1x4) each recorded 1 of the team’s 4 hits. Starter Adam Hill (5.2,6,2,2,1,9) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits while walking 1 and striking out a career-high 9 batters in 5.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision after leaving with the socred tied 2–2. RH Jake Haberer (1.0,1,2,2,1,2,HR) recorded the loss after allowing 2-run home run in the 7th in 0 outs. LH Raymond Kerr (1.1,1,1,1,2,3) allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings in relief.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Atlanta Braves#Mlb Draft#Arkansas#Bb#Arkansas Travelers#Minor League Baseball#Hbp#Burlington#Aquasox#Lf Cody Grosse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 29 at Toronto

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners travel to Buffalo, New York to face the Toronto Blue Jays in a 3-game series…during the 2020 season, Toronto played its home games at Sahlen Field, normally the home of their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons…the Blue Jays played their first 38 home games this season at their spring training home at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida before making their 2021 Sahlen Field debut on June 1, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that the Mariners first-ever game at Sahlen Field tonight will mark the 52nd different ballpark they have played a regular season game in in team history?…it will be the 3rd ballpark they have traveled to face the Blue Jays in, joining Exhibition Stadium (1977–89) and the SkyDome/Rogers Centre (1989–2019)…it will be the first new stadium the Mariners have played in since playing at Texas’ Globe Life Field for the first time on Aug. 10, 2020 in a 10–2 Mariners win.
MLBmilb.com

Around the Minors: The week of June 28

After not going yard since June 11, Mariners infielder José Marmolejos has homered three times in two games for the Rainiers. He's got eight this year with Tacoma and three for the big league club. Clean bill of health?. D-backs outfielder. Kole Calhoun. only needed a couple of rehab at-bats...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Moves back to minors

The Mariners optioned Walton to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Walton's stay with the big club lasted just one day. After being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Walton appeared off the bench in the Mariners' 7-1 loss to the Angels but didn't receive an at-bat. His demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.
Seattle, WADodger Insider

Mariners Select C/OF Harry Ford 12th Overall in MLB Draft

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners have selected catcher/outfielder Harry Ford out of North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia) with their first selection (12th overall) in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced tonight. Ford, 18, hit .343 (96x280) with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles,...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/21: José Marmolejos, Pete Alonso, and Adam Eaton

Seattle Mariners, Pete Alonso, Adam Eaton, José Marmolejos, Yusei Kikuchi, Shohei Ohtani, Kevin Cash, Minor League Baseball, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Baseball America. Good morning friends! Here’s what we’ve got going on in baseball on this day of the MLB All-Star Game. In Mariners news... Down in Tacoma...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners 2021 MLB Draft Results

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected. 20 players in the 2021 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, catcher Harry Ford, who was the 12th overall selection in the draft. The Mariners selected 10 pitchers,...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
Vista, CAthevistapress.com

Minor League Stats For North County Athletes

David Willauer —Daytona Tortugas 5 Lakeland Flying Tigers 4 Mission Hills alum Kingston Liniak doubled, singled for the Tigers. Indianapolis Indians 7 Iowa Cubs 6 Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters doubled and singled. Corpus Christi Hooks 4 San Antonio Missions 0 Vista and Cal Berkeley alum...
Fredericksburg, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Minor league baseball: Salem at Fredericksburg Nationals

A fireworks barrage lit up the sky above Fredericksburg Stadium late on Friday night. And why not? It was the start of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ Independence Day Weekend extravaganza. More importantly, the FredNats gave the 4,700 fans in attendance reason to celebrate by pulling off a 12–11 walkoff victory after blowing a five-run lead in the top of the ninth.
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 4

The Cubs named Iowa Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo and Iowa Cubs reliever Ben Leeper as the Cubs Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month. The Iowa Cubs defeated Indianapolis (Pirates), 5-2. Adrian Sampson turned in a quality start and got the win after allowing two runs on seven hits...
MLBspotonnewjersey.com

Catch a Minor League Baseball Game

Illustration by Annelise Capossela New Jersey baseball fans hungry to go to a game can catch a major amount of professional action at New Jersey's five minor-league ballparks this summer. Teams range from independent-league squads to big-league affiliates. Stadiums are family friendly,...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Eight

Week: 5 G, 20 AB, .400/.500/1.200, 8 H, 1 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 10 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, 0/0 SB, .250 BABIP. 2021 Season: 37 G, 142 AB, .261/.327/.577, 37 H, 9 2B, 0 3B, 12 HR, 32 RBI, 13 BB, 48 K, 0/0 SB, .298 BABIP. In...
MLBmilb.com

Playoffs return to the Minor Leagues

Dust off your highest hopes because playoff baseball is returning to the Minor Leagues. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season and pushed back the start of the 2021 campaign, the postseason was tentatively put on hold. But now, it's back. At the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians Minor League Report: 3 players who were hot in June

Austin Hedges #17 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Ernie Clement #28 (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images) Minor League Report: 3 Cleveland Indians prospects who were hot in June. If you take nothing else from this piece, know that it isn’t always the top prospects of the Cleveland Indians that...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league report: Jordan Westburg, Adam Hall hitting stride at Aberdeen; Triple-A lefties impress

This time next week, a new batch of Orioles prospects will join the organization through the 2021 MLB draft, meaning it’s the last week as the shiny new toys for the 2020 draft class. Even more, the preceding ones have to get used to even more competition on their climb to the majors. The last few draft classes, however, are well-represented in this week’s minor league roundup as they near the ...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects: Week eight minor league review

The Yankees’ minor league affiliates continued their winning ways this past week, with every team retaining a share of first place. As an organization. the Yankees have the highest minor league winning percentage in all of baseball right after eight weeks of action. The Florida Complex League also debuted on Monday, with number one prospect Jasson Dominguez and six other prospects ranked in the organization’s top-30 making their season debuts.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: June 21-27

Charlotte Knights (18-28 - 12 1⁄2 GB) Matt Reynolds .381 BA, 1 HR, 3 XBH, 6 R, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K. Luis González (called up to MLB) Gavin Sheets .318 BA, 1 XBH, 4 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K. Blake Rutherford .080 BA, 3 RBI, 1...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Minor League Report: Spencer Torkelson the Future

Detroit Tigers fans were treated to news that Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene were named to AL Futures Game Roster on Wednesday and Torkelson responded accordingly. Christin Stewart treated the fans and West Michigan gets off to a good start down in Peoria. Detroit Tigers Minor League League Report for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy