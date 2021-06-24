Mariners Minor League Report — June 24

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners travel to Buffalo, New York to face the Toronto Blue Jays in a 3-game series…during the 2020 season, Toronto played its home games at Sahlen Field, normally the home of their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons…the Blue Jays played their first 38 home games this season at their spring training home at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida before making their 2021 Sahlen Field debut on June 1, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that the Mariners first-ever game at Sahlen Field tonight will mark the 52nd different ballpark they have played a regular season game in in team history?…it will be the 3rd ballpark they have traveled to face the Blue Jays in, joining Exhibition Stadium (1977–89) and the SkyDome/Rogers Centre (1989–2019)…it will be the first new stadium the Mariners have played in since playing at Texas’ Globe Life Field for the first time on Aug. 10, 2020 in a 10–2 Mariners win.