Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Man Arrested After Taking Million-Dollar Yacht On A Joyride

By Bill Galluccio
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Border Patrol helicopter located the yacht on Lake Champlain in Vermont.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joyride#Yacht#Border Patrol#Wcax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
ccenterdispatch.com

Teen joyride in Maine ends with arrest, return to NH

BETHEL, Maine (AP) — A 17-year-old girl led police on a chase across New Hampshire and Maine before state police used spike mats to end the joy ride, police said. The teen, driving a pickup truck stolen in Berlin, New Hampshire, drove across the state line on Monday evening and continued after hitting a Jersey barrier in a construction zone in Bethel, police said.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Man Steals Million Dollar Yacht From New York Marina, Sails To Another State

So why would you want to steal a nearly 50 foot yacht when you're already a wanted fugitive? Police say a 56-year-old man stole the $1.2 million dollar yacht from Rouses Point Marina Tuesday, and set sail for the high seas. According to the NY Post, he even sailed the stolen vessel on Lake Champlain from New York to Vermont, attracting the attention of the US Border Patrol. But this suspect claims he had his reasons.
hot96.com

Man Arrested After Short Chase

An Owensboro man finds lodging in the Daviess County Jail after he leads sheriff’s deputies on a short chase. Deputies tried to pull a car over on Parrish Avenue a little after one o’clock this (Tues) morning. They suspected that the driver was drunk. . The car drove off but...
WSAZ

Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a test drive from an auto dealership and not returning it, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators say a deputy was struck by the vehicle while attempting to stop...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

SLO Man Arrested After Selling Narcotics on Snapchat

SAN LUIS OBISPO — In February of this year, members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SOU), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and the San Luis Obispo Police Department began a joint investigation of Josue Lopez, who was using the social media app Snapchat to advertise the sales of multiple types of narcotics and to facilitate narcotics transactions.
Washington Missourian

Villa Ridge man arrested after fight with neighbors

A Villa Ridge man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted three different individuals on Saturday, July 3, according to electronic court records and a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Those reportedly assaulted included two residents of a mobile home park in Villa Ridge and...
KETV.com

POLICE: Man arrested after shooting Friday in Omaha

Omaha Police Department reports they have arrested the man involved in the shooting near 49th Ave and Boyd Street Friday. Treveal Dismuke, 21, was arrested for second-degree felony assault, use of a gun to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
krcgtv.com

Man arrested after armed robbery at Jefferson City Dollar General

Jefferson City — Jefferson City Police have arrested a man linked to an armed robbery of the Dollar General on Missouri Boulevard Wednesday morning. Tyler Williams, 24, of Holts Summit, MO was apprehended after police conducted a traffic stop. Police say they found evidence linking Williams to the crime. Police...
Antelope Valley Press

Man arrested after arsenal found at home

EL CAJON — A man was arrested after authorities found more than 100 rifles and other weapons, including “ghost guns,” and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home, police announced Friday. John Fencl, 60, was arrested Monday at his El Cajon home, according to a police statement. Fencl, who...
wevv.com

Suspect Arrested After Shooting in Parking Lot of Evansville Dollar General

The Evansville Police Department says an arrest has been made after a weekend shooting outside of the Dollar General store on Weinbach Avenue. Police say 27-year-old Devin Hobby of Evansville was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon after admitting to pulling the trigger in the Dollar General parking lot on Sunday.
KFOR

Enid man arrested after violent attack

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say a man has been taken into custody following a reported assault. Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to a domestic situation in progress in Enid. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard a voice in an alleyway...
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Man arrested on multiple charges following Dollar General incident

An incident at the East Ninth Street Dollar General Tuesday afternoon led to a man being arrested on multiple felony charges. Hopkinsville police were called to the store after 41-year old Deoreo Wilson of Hopkinsville allegedly told a clerk he was going to steal a drink and then left the store with the item.
Marianna, FLDothan Eagle

Man arrested after fleeing Marianna police officer

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Michael Benbow on multiple charges this week. In a press release, the agency said officers were dispatched to the area of Yost Street on reports of a disturbance involving several people. Upon arrival, officers saw Benbow, noting in the release that felony warrants exit for his arrest.
Weatherford Democrat

Man re-arrested after fleeing custody on foot

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on escape charges after he was arrested and fled custody on foot. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred late Tuesday evening when deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 7000 block of Cimmaron Trail. The complainant reported two subjects were attempting to break in her residence and were possibly armed.
KJCT8

One man arrested after crashing stolen car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover crash on Highway 50 early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man, who was found after fleeing the scene. Authorities say three people were hospitalized, including the suspect, who has since been released and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center. It was determined that the car was stolen, and the suspect, Zachary Critchfield, had previously fled from officers in that same vehicle.
Posted by
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Man Arrested After Having a Case of the Munchies

A man from Vineland was arrested after he apparently had a case of the munchies. Well, more specifically, shoplifting from a convenience store. The Vineland Police Department says 38-year-old Ryan Hope was arrested late Tuesday evening after he shoplifted, "two Tasty Cakes, a bag of Doritos & Herrs cheese flavored popcorn" from Wawa on South Delsea Drive. The total retail value of his heist was $11.35. Police say Hope was apprehended a short distance from the store and arrested without incident. He was processed on a complaint summons and released pending his court date.
Sioux County, IAsiouxcountyradio.com

Boyden Man Arrested After Fiery Rollover Accident

A Boyden man escaped serious injury in a fiery rollover accident that resulted in his arrest. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident on 300th Street, three miles east of Hull, at 12:42 Sunday morning. The driver, 18-year-old Kaelin Hinderks of Boyden had been driving eastbound on 300th Street in a Dodge Caravan when he lost control, went into the north ditch, and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in a farm field where it started on fire, but Hinderks was able to get out. Hinderks declined medical attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy