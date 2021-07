Konami has made a new official statement on the status of the company doing in-person organized play for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG today. You can read the full statement below, but the shorthand version is that they will start opening up sanctioned tournament play and competitions to stores in the U.S. starting on July 15th, as long as owners abide by health and safety guidelines where they are located. This, for lack of a better term, is the company doing their own version of a soft-opening to see if it can be done right and safely before kicking back open their national schedule.