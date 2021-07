Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a Monster Hunter game, so you’re understandably going to be doing a lot of monster fighting. Combat in the game isn’t an immensely complicated affair, but there’s a lot of subtlety to it, plus there’s plenty to keep in mind on account of the fact that you’re going to be working with an AI partner during turn-based battles as much as you are. As such, I’m going to break down the ins and outs of combat in the game, starting with the rock-paper-scissors-esque attack types and then going more into how you can use the AI to your advantage.