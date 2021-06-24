Cancel
Draft Rumors: Cavaliers, No. 1 Pick, Green, Raptors, Mobley

By Chris Crouse
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 19 days ago

The Cavaliers will have the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft after moving up in the lottery . The pick will be the highest since Koby Altman took over as GM of the team.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity. I think it really positions us well,” Altman told the media. “When we started this a few years back we talked about building through the draft and creating sustainable success.”

Altman added that he believes there are some “real game-changers at the top of this draft.” The executive left the door open to “capitalize on different opportunities.”

“When you look at our young core, we’re in good shape from a talent perspective and we’re going to have another large injection of talent coming soon. At the top of this draft, there’s size, there’s athleticism, there’s talent, so we’re really happy,” the GM explained.

More on the NBA Draft

  • While Detroit is expected to take Cade Cunningham atop the draft, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic hears that the franchise is very high on Jalen Green while James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports that both Green and USC big man Evan Mobley will get “heavy consideration” at that spot. It’s hard to envision Cunningham not going No. 1 but the door to trading down could be cracked open.
  • The Raptors moved up in the lottery and will now be selecting No.4 overall, just two years after winning the championship. “You can imagine it was incredibly stressful,” GM Bobby Webster said of lottery night (via Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun) . “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. Obviously, you are in this position because the season wasn’t what you planned, but it’s also a silver lining.”
  • Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle took a look at who the Rockets may take at No. 2, assuming the Pistons go with Cunningham at No. 1. Rockets are favoring Mobley, per Young, though other prospects remain candidates.
  • Warriors GM Bob Myers made it pretty clear he will explore trading their picks , given that the franchise is hardly in development mode.

The post Draft Rumors: Cavaliers, No. 1 Pick, Green, Raptors, Mobley appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

