5-star signee arrives to campus

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 19 days ago

One of the headlining members of Clemson’s 2021 signing class has arrived to campus as expected.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett five-star defender Barrett Carter told The Clemson Insider that he got to Clemson around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Today is the scheduled move-in day for the summer enrollees in the Tigers’ 2021 class.

Carter, who committed to Clemson back in May 2020, told TCI earlier this week that he was “beyond excited” to begin his career as a Tiger.

“I just relate back to the day that I committed,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment, and the fact that it’s finally here, it’s breathtaking and I’m just ready to get to work. So, I’m so excited.”

Carter is officially listed as a safety on Clemson’s roster, but he is a versatile athlete that can do a lot of different things on defense, and the Tigers intend to get the most out of his talent and all-around skill set by using him in a variety of ways – a la former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons.

Based on what he has heard from defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Carter expects to start out playing the nickel/SAM position and then eventually be a guy that can line up all over the field defensively.

“As I start to really master that position and get that position down, Coach Venables said he’s going to start teaching me other positions like playing a little bit of inside (linebacker), maybe some safety, maybe some dime if we’re running that defense,” Carter said. “So once I learn SAM and nickel – that’s going to be my first position – just to start moving me around in a versatile way.”

Carter comes to Clemson ranked as a top-30 national prospect regardless of position by both 247Sports (No. 17 overall) and Rivals (No. 21). He played on both sides of the ball at North Gwinnett, seeing action at running back and even quarterback in addition to his duties on defense.

Carter finished his high school career with 162 tackles, including 27 for loss and 18 sacks. In seven games as a senior last year, he tallied 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks to go with 429 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 68 yards. He had a 79-yard interception return for a score and also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass.

