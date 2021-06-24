This 2004 Ford GT Development Prototype Is Being Auctioned on Bring a Trailer
The first-generation Ford GT is an icon of American performance and has become quite the valuable machine in recent years. While it is not unusual to see one of Ford's centennial celebration cars come up for auction, chances are you've never seen one like this. That because this 2004 Ford GT, known as Continuation Prototype 1, is the first running and driving example to have been built by the automaker during development. Now, someone has the chance to take the Ford GT bearing serial number 00004 home with a little help from Bring a Trailer.www.roadandtrack.com
