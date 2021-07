The Los Angeles Clippers ended another season asking themselves one simple question that has marked the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era: What if?. The resilient run by the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end. They couldn’t handle Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, losing to them in the Western Conference Finals in six games. LA’s playoff run was a memorable one, being the only team in NBA history to win two series after being down 0-2. Unfortunately, they just ran out of gas against a talented Suns group.