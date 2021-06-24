Cancel
NHL

Rangers Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Department

NHL
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenoit Allaire and Jeff Malcolm receive promotions; Jean-Ian Filiatrault and Matt Hunwick join player development department. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has made several changes to its hockey operations department. Benoit Allaire has been promoted to Director of New York Rangers Goaltending, and Jeff Malcolm has been promoted to Hartford Wolf Pack Goaltending Coach. In addition, Jean-Ian Filiatrault joins the Rangers' player development department as Goaltending Consultant, and Matt Hunwick also joins the hockey operations' player development department.

